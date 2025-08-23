Award Winning Cuisine





Chef Ramon and his team’s work isn’t just recognized by the community as one of the best—their work has also been recognized by national outlets like the Cooking Channel, who featured Chef Ramon’s tacos on their show “Taco Trip with Chef Sanchez” and was mentioned on The Food Network’s list of The Best Restaurants in Santa Barbara as well as receiving a Michelin Bib award.





Dining at Corazon Cocina has become an ingrained part of the Santa Barbara restaurant scene and is a must-visit while you’re in town. Truly a great spot for locals who love to dine well.