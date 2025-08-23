MODERN. INNOVATIVE.
Welcome to Corazon Cocina
Dining at Corazon Cocina will make you feel as though you’ve temporarily stepped into the streets of Guadalajara—with big, bold color, flavor, and texture in every bite. Serving Mexican street food that’s inspired by ingredients from the local markets, the menu at Corazon Cocina is traditional but also innovative, with Chef Ramon Velazquez using out-of-the-box ideas to keep diners on their toes. Keeping with the tradition of street food, dining at Corazon Cocina is inexpensive and accessible—with portion sizes that will allow you to try a variety of flavors in every meal.
Award Winning Cuisine
Chef Ramon and his team’s work isn’t just recognized by the community as one of the best—their work has also been recognized by national outlets like the Cooking Channel, who featured Chef Ramon’s tacos on their show “Taco Trip with Chef Sanchez” and was mentioned on The Food Network’s list of The Best Restaurants in Santa Barbara as well as receiving a Michelin Bib award.
Dining at Corazon Cocina has become an ingrained part of the Santa Barbara restaurant scene and is a must-visit while you’re in town. Truly a great spot for locals who love to dine well.