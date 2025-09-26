Skip to Main content
Corazon Cocina
0
ORDER ONLINE
Home
/
Mercado
Mercado
$0
Quesadilla Protien Add-On
Please select up to 3
Select...
Remove Ingredient
Select...
On Side
Select...
Allergies
Select...
Substitutes
Select...
Add to Cart
1
seared panela cheese, Oaxaca cheese farmers market seasonal vegetables, tomato confit, almond arbol salsa, crema, salsa cruda, homemade blue corn tortilla
Corazon Cocina Location and Hours
(805) 845-0282
38 W Victoria #122, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement